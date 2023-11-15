Ontario Line Project Wins Gold Award in P3 Transaction Category

The Gold award in the P3 Transaction category went to the Ontario Line - Rolling Stock, Systems, Operations and Maintenance project in Toronto. The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships announced the winners of the National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in P3s at their annual conference in Toronto on Nov. 14. Six infrastructure projects were singled out for celebration along with two individuals recognized for outstanding achievement in the P3 space.

The success of these projects is driven by strong collaboration and teamwork between their private and public sector partners

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAULTONLİNE: Monarch Butterflies Declared Endangered, Fewer Reach Northern OntarioThe migratory monarch butterfly is on the red list of threatened species, after the International Union for Conservation of Nature officially declared them endangered, and fewer of them are making it to northern Ontario.

Source: SaultOnline | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: Masking Required for Staff in Ontario Long-Term Care Homes Amid COVID-19 OutbreaksMasking is now required for staff in long term care homes across Ontario amid a recent rise in COVID-19 outbreaks, cases and resident hospitalizations, the provincial government says. The Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care now requires staff, students, support workers and volunteers in long-term care homes across the province to wear a mask when in resident areas indoors. Visitors and caregivers are strongly recommended to wear a mask in resident areas indoors.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Ontario Launches Consultations to Address Employment Barriers for Veterans and Military SpousesOntario is seeking solutions to the challenges faced by veterans and military spouses in finding employment. The province is also providing funding for projects to support the transition of Canadian Armed Forces members to civilian life.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Gas Prices Fall in Canada, Led by Ontario and the MaritimesAverage gas prices fell 2.8 cents per litre to $1.535 between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, according to data from Kalibrate. Gas prices fell at a sharper pace this week in Canada, led by steady declines across Ontario’s largest cities and the Maritimes. Sarnia, Ont. stood out once again as the most volatile region for the average price of regular gasoline, booking a 14.3 cent per litre drop between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Ontario Principals Call for More Support as High School Courses are De-StreamedA report reveals that Ontario principals are seeking additional support as the province de-streams high school courses. They claim that the changes have increased their workload and are requesting more resources to successfully implement the new system.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Former First Nation Chief Calls for New Tactics to Deal with Ontario PremierFormer Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers suggests new tactics are needed to deal with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his federal counterparts regarding the Ring of Fire mining project. Sayers emphasizes the importance of thinking outside the box and coming up with new perspectives, ideas, and plans.

Source: SooToday | Read more »