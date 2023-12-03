Ontario Liberals Select Bonnie Crombie as Next Leader

Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP, as their next leader to go head to head with Premier Doug Ford in the next provincial election. Crombie vows to rebuild the party and work harder to defeat Ford and his Conservatives.





Ontario Liberal Leadership Contenders Unite to Stop Bonnie CrombieTORONTO — Two contenders for the Ontario Liberal leadership are banding together to urge their supporters to put the other as a second choice in a bid to stop Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie from finishing at the top of the pack.

Bonnie Crombie elected as leader of Ontario Liberal PartyBonnie Crombie is the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party after defeating Nate Erskine-Smith by a thin margin. The contest was decided on the final ballot under the Ontario Liberals’ new ranked ballot system.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie believes she is best equipped to beat Premier Doug FordMississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie believes she is the best candidate to beat Premier Doug Ford in the upcoming Ontario Liberal leadership race. She has received an endorsement from the Toronto Star's editorial board and is confident in her ability to bring positive and progressive change.

Ontario Liberal leadership candidates square off over donations, transit in penultimate debateFederal MPs Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Yasir Naqvi, Ontario MLA Ted Hsu, and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie participated in the campaign&8217;s fourth debate on Thursday, less than a month before provincial Liberals are set to pick a new leader.

