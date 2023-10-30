Ontario judge approves $13M settlement for First Nations survivors of convicted ex-priest Ralph Rowe

(Sarah Law/CBC)The terms of a $13-million class-action settlement involving notorious sex offender Ralph Rowe have been approved by an Ontario Superior Court Justice.

McKay was sexually assaulted at least three times by Rowe over a two-year period, beginning when McKay was five, according to a statement of claim from 2017.Ontario Superior Court Justice Bonnie R. Warkentin indicated she will sign off on the terms of the settlement and benefits available to class members. She said she'll provide written reasons at a later date.

Prior to the class-action, 68 individual settlements against Rowe and his employers went through the courts. There's been a high mortality rate among known victims, but their family members will be eligible for settlement claims through estates, said Jonathan Ptak of Koskie Minsky LLP, the Toronto-based firm representing McKay.A simplified claims process that may pay compensation between $30,000 and $140,000, depending on the severity of abuse and the number of claimants. headtopics.com

Additionally, $1,500 will be provided for counselling, and an honorarium of $15,000 will be given to McKay for his work as the representative plaintiff. Unique in this class-action is the option for applicants to do interviews with elders instead of lawyers and not have to face opposing counsel, he said.More than two dozen people sat in the gallery during the hearing – largely survivors, their family members, and supporters from Nishnawbe Aski Nation.

Anna Betty Achneepineskum is the deputy grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation. She's seen at the Assembly of First Nations' annual general assembly in this July 2023 file photo. (Ka’nhehsí:io Deer/CBC) headtopics.com

Ontario Expands Mammogram Screening ProgramOntario announces the expansion of its mammogram screening program, allowing more people to access regular screenings for early detection of breast cancer. Read more ⮕

Ontario residents six months or older can now get COVID-19 vaccines and flu shotsTORONTO — Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine starting today. Read more ⮕

Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40TORONTO — Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection. Read more ⮕

Ontario residents six months or older can now get COVID-19 vaccines and flu shotsTORONTO — Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine starting today. Read more ⮕

Vehicle reported stolen from St. Catharines, Ont. found in eastern OntarioOntario Provincial Police say a vehicle that was reported stolen from St. Catharines, Ont. was found last week in eastern Ontario. Read more ⮕

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's Office Holds Ethics Training for Political StaffPremier Doug Ford's office organized a day of ethics and conflicts of interest training for Ontario's top political staffers. The training, held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, included lectures from experts and officials. This comes after the government's recent scandal involving the Greenbelt and several resignations and staff changes. Read more ⮕