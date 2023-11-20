'Ontario jobs first': Ford government criticizes use of foreign workers for Ontario battery plant

'Ontario jobs first': Ford government slams feds for use of foreign workers to build Ontario battery plant. PortsToronto says more runway space needed at Billy Bishop airport to comply with federal regulations. The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.

The founder of a Nova Scotia-based trans advocacy group says Transgender Day of Remembrance is especially important this year amid rising incidents of violence and hatred targeting youth





Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada, Prime Minister to pause interest rate increasesFor the second time in as many months, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the Bank of Canada to pause any further interest rate increases, saying millions of Canadians are 'struggling to make ends meet.'

Ford government reverses changes to urban boundaries of multiple Ontario municipalitiesThe Ontario government is reversing its plan to change urban boundaries after finding the decisions were not made 'in a manner that maintains and reinforces public trust.'

Ontario Premier Ford's government passes motion to silence Hamilton legislatorTORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government has passed a motion to censure a Hamilton legislator for a statement she made on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Ford government asks court to prevent feds from intervening on Highway 413, Ontario PlaceOntario is asking the courts to stop the federal government from using the impugned Impact Assessment Act to prevent the province from moving ahead with Highway 413 and Ontario Place construction.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's Office Holds Ethics Training for Political StaffPremier Doug Ford's office organized a day of ethics and conflicts of interest training for Ontario's top political staffers. The training, held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, included lectures from experts and officials. This comes after the government's recent scandal involving the Greenbelt and several resignations and staff changes.

