Ontario Government to Add 300 Weekly GO Train Trips in GTA

The Ontario government says it is adding 300 weekly GO train trips to routes throughout the GTA , a service expansion that Metrolinx is billing as the largest in more than a decade.Posted: Apr 15, 2024 8:28 AM EDT | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The additional trips on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Milton, Stouffville and Kitchener lines will begin April 28, Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference Monday.Weekend train service increased from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes in the afternoon and evening on the Lakeshore west and east lines between Oakville GO, Union and Durham College Oshawa GO stations.
Every second UP Express train will be non-stop between Union Station and Pearson Airport seven days a week.Thirty-minute weekday service during midday and evenings on the Kitchener Line between Bramalea GO and Union Station.Ontario adding 300 weekly GO train trips to GTA routesPremier Doug Ford announced Monday the province will soon add GO train trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville lines.
