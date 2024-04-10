Ontario Government Supports Bill Declaring Intimate Partner Violence an Epidemic

Ontario ’s Progressive Conservative government has agreed to support a bill from the opposition New Democrats that declares intimate partner violence an epidemic in the province, almost a year after Premier The support means the bill is set to head to a legislative committee for study - but advocates and opposition members say the government should pass it into law immediately.that examined the deaths of three women murdered by a mutual ex-partner in rural Renfrew , Ont. near Ottawa in 2015.

But in response to that recommendation, the Ontario government argued the term epidemic is reserved for the spread of an infectious or communicable disease, not violence against women - a decision condemned by anti-violence advocacy groups. Mr. Ford instead blamed the federal government for what he deemed was the failure of the justice system, specifically bail reform. The Ontario NDP’s Bill 173 would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario – a move already made by 94 municipalities in the province. Supporters of the bill said is an important step in making systemic changes to address the urgency of the problem, including increasing public awareness and pressuring governments for additional funding in areas such as transitional housing for women and others fleeing violence. The bill is set to be debated in the Ontario legislature on Wednesday evenin

Ontario Government Support Bill Intimate Partner Violence Epidemic Opposition New Democrats Legislative Committee Study Law Deaths Women Ex-Partner Renfrew Ottawa Infectious Disease Communicable Disease Violence Against Women Anti-Violence Advocacy Groups Justice System Bail Reform Ontario NDP Bill 173 Municipalities Systemic Changes Public Awareness Funding Transitional Housing Debate Ontario Legislature

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globepolitics / 🏆 12. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Intimate partner violence could be declared an epidemic in Ontario after Ford government backs NDP billThe Ford government will back an NDP bill that asks that intimate partner violence be declared an epidemic in Ontario, House Speaker Paul Calandra confirmed Wednesday.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Motorcycle driver dead after collision in Rideau Lakes Township: OPPOntario Provincial Police say a motorcycle driver has died after a crash in eastern Ontario.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Ontario Premier Calls for Exclusively Ontario Students in Post-Secondary InstitutionsPremier Doug Ford wants to eliminate the presence of international students in Ontario's post-secondary institutions and prioritize Ontario students. He aims for 100% of Ontario students to attend these universities.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Mi casa norte de Ontario: hundreds of Latin American newcomers changing the face of northern OntarioSynara Saab (right) and her husband André and son Luiz Felipe were all smiles when they boarded an airplane in Brazil 18 months ago to begin their new life in Sault Ste. Marie.

Source: CBCTBay - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Ontario Power Generation employees top Ontario's 2023 Sunshine ListFive employees at Ontario Power Generation are in the top 10 earners on the province's so-called sunshine list for 2023, with the province's highest salary sitting at $1.93 million.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Ontario budget falls short on investments in northern Ontario, say advocatesSt. Boniface Hospital is a national leader for cardiac care, according to a recent study by the Canadian Institute for Health Information

Source: CBCTBay - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »