Ontario government's reversal on urban boundary expansion raises concerns

The Doug Ford government’s abrupt decision last month to reverse its unilateral expansion of urban boundaries has left municipalities scrambling and critics concerned the province is potentially making matters worse.

While reversing course on boundary expansions, the province has also opened the door for municipalities and mayors to make requests to keep specific parcels of land available for development — without any need for consultation with the public, regional government, and in some cases, their fellow councillors. “The same way the government emboldened sprawl developers, it’s now emboldened mayors and local councils who have bought into the sprawl agenda,” said Mike Marcolongo, the campaign director for the Greenbelt Promise, a network of grassroots organizations working to stop development in the Greenbelt





