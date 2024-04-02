Ontario Government Provides Funding for Savage Arms' Expansion Plans

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced that the Ontario government is providing over $500,000 in funding to support the expansion plans of Lakefield company Savage Arms. The company will introduce two new product lines: lever-action rimfire rifles and centrefire hunting rifles.

The funding will be used to purchase new manufacturing and tooling equipment, which will also benefit other companies in Ontario.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlobalCalgary / 🏆 50. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Auto theft 'arms race' unwinnable, enforcement key, industry reps say at Ontario summitA Derand Motorsports technicians installs a Viper auto immobilizer. A Derand Motorsports technicians installs a Viper auto immobilizer, a job that takes about four hours.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Motorcycle driver dead after collision in Rideau Lakes Township: OPPOntario Provincial Police say a motorcycle driver has died after a crash in eastern Ontario.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Ontario budget falls short on investments in northern Ontario, say advocatesSt. Boniface Hospital is a national leader for cardiac care, according to a recent study by the Canadian Institute for Health Information

Source: CBCTBay - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Ontario Power Generation employees top Ontario's 2023 Sunshine ListFive employees at Ontario Power Generation are in the top 10 earners on the province's so-called sunshine list for 2023, with the province's highest salary sitting at $1.93 million.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Mi casa norte de Ontario: hundreds of Latin American newcomers changing the face of northern OntarioSynara Saab (right) and her husband André and son Luiz Felipe were all smiles when they boarded an airplane in Brazil 18 months ago to begin their new life in Sault Ste. Marie.

Source: CBCTBay - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Merrick Garland’s DOJ Sets Up ‘Center’ To Help Remove Fire Arms From Americans Deemed ‘Extremist’'Red-flag laws allow a judge to take away a firearm from someone based on the suspicion that the owner could use it to harm themselves or others.'

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »