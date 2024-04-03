Ontario Government Funds Film Productions in Sault Ste. Marie

A number of films recently shot in Sault Ste. Marie have received a financial boost from the Ontario government. Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano announced this morning they have funded seven different film and television productions in the area through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation. The funding totals over $3.1 million. “Our government, especially through the NOHFC, has been a very strong supporter of film and TV production right here in Sault Ste. Marie,” Romano said.

“It really helps them be able to make a lot of these productions, and it’s something we’re very excited about.” Leah Jaunzems, a producer who worked on the film "Warrior Strong" while it was being shot in the Sault two summers ago, feels grateful for the support and hopes the program will continue for many years. “Both the financial contribution and the support we received from Sault Ste. Marie was so integral in getting this film made,” she sai

