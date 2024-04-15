Ontario Government Considers Including Nurse Practitioners in Public Healthcare System

RELATED: The province revealed a plan this week that will allow nurse practitioners to run their own clinics.

“Ontario believes it needs to be a national-level solution so that we don’t start to see nurse practitioners moving around ,” the source said. The Ford government calls it a federal loophole that has allowed nurse practitioners to operate outside the health legislation and charge patients fees that would be typically covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan .Private Nurse practitioners question why they're not being funded

The slow pace of green-lighting clinics, the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario believes, has created “frustration” among other nurse practitioners who were stuck sitting on the sidelines. Holistic Solutions charges patients $240 for initial intake visits, $80 for urgent appointments, follow-up appointments and prescription refill requests, and $50 for virtual episodic appointments.

But government sources indicate the situation is more “complicated” and the province is looking for a more long-term solution.

Ontario Nurse Practitioners Public Healthcare System Doctors Fee-Based Clinics Government Federal Government

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlobalCalgary / 🏆 50. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario Government Considers Counting Student Residences and Retirement Spaces Towards Housing TargetThe Ontario government is exploring the possibility of including student residences and retirement homes in its 10-year plan to build 1.5 million homes. Housing Minister Paul Calandra confirmed this intention in a letter sent to the City of Mississauga, stating that his office is looking into tracking 'other institutional types of housing' to meet the housing goal.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Ontario Considers Including Student Residences and Retirement Homes in Housing GoalsOntario's minister of municipal affairs and housing is considering including student residences and retirement homes in the province's target of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

Ontario Premier Calls for Exclusively Ontario Students in Post-Secondary InstitutionsPremier Doug Ford wants to eliminate the presence of international students in Ontario's post-secondary institutions and prioritize Ontario students. He aims for 100% of Ontario students to attend these universities.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Mi casa norte de Ontario: hundreds of Latin American newcomers changing the face of northern OntarioSynara Saab (right) and her husband André and son Luiz Felipe were all smiles when they boarded an airplane in Brazil 18 months ago to begin their new life in Sault Ste. Marie.

Source: CBCTBay - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Ontario Power Generation employees top Ontario's 2023 Sunshine ListFive employees at Ontario Power Generation are in the top 10 earners on the province's so-called sunshine list for 2023, with the province's highest salary sitting at $1.93 million.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Ontario budget falls short on investments in northern Ontario, say advocatesSt. Boniface Hospital is a national leader for cardiac care, according to a recent study by the Canadian Institute for Health Information

Source: CBCTBay - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »