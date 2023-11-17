Ontario government cancels municipal boundary changes amid Greenbelt land swap scandal

As the RCMP investigates the $8.28-billion Greenbelt land swap scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives have tabled a law cancelling their controversial municipal boundary changes. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra introduced the promised legislation Thursday that scraps official plan changes to Hamilton, Ottawa, Barrie, Belleville, Guelph, Peterborough, Wellington County as well as the regions of Peel, Halton, York, Niagara and Waterloo.

Last month, I announced that we would reverse certain decisions related to official plans and official plan amendments because I did not have confidence that decisions were made in a way that supported our goal of building at least 1.5 million homes (by 2031) in a way that maintains and reinforces public trust,” Calandra said. The reversal of the official plan decisions is retroactive to the date they were made by his predecessor, Steve Clark, on Nov. 4, 2022 and last April 11

