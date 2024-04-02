Ontario Family Doctors to Protest New Initiative

More than 450 family doctors in Ontario are planning to close their offices for part of Friday in protest of a new initiative that will create more administrative burden for them. The Ontario Union of Family Physicians says that family doctors already do an average of more than 19 hours of administrative work a week.

The protest is in response to a new acuity pay system developed by the Ontario Medical Association, which the doctors believe will add to their burden without adequate compensation. Additionally, the province has abolished preventative care bonuses that funded staff to remind patients of overdue cancer screening tests

