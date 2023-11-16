Ontario 'failing' to staff new Toronto courthouse as sex assault case latest to be tossed over delays: NDP Here's what the jury in murder-terrorism trial of accused London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman didn't hear Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury has expired.

Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the U.K.An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefron

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Canada Headlines Read more: CTVTORONTO »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBCTORONTO: Ontario Power Producer Plans to Increase Output at Gas Plant in TorontoAn Ontario power producer outlined plans on Thursday to increase output at a gas plant in Toronto, but critics say the proposed upgrades aren't needed and energy should be focused on greener alternatives instead.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Revived Ontario Liberal Party Could Reshape Queen's ParkA revived Ontario Liberal Party is inching toward being officially recognized in the legislature, potentially offering a new challenge to Premier Doug Ford's government.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: Man, 100, who built long-term care homes in Ontario, feted at birthday party in ScarboroughA Scarborough retirement home hosted a birthday party on Thursday for a 100-year-old man who at one time built, managed and operated a number of long-term care homes in southern Ontario .

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

OTTAWASUNCOM: Ontario tightens masking rules in long-term care homes amid COVID-19 surgeThe Ontario government has tightened masking rules in long-term care homes amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. There have been over 7,000 confirmed cases among residents and staff since August, with 106 deaths. There are currently 105 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care homes across the province.

Source: ottawasuncom | Read more »

NATNEWSWATCH: Conservative Leader Poilievre Targets Seats in Northern OntarioConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre appears to be focusing on capturing seats in northern Ontario — a politically important region with a small number of ridings — as polling suggests the party's support continues to grow.

Source: natnewswatch | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Ontario's Slow Publication of Death Statistics Frustrates Public Health Experts Ontario publishes death statistics at a slower pace compared to other provinces and countries, causing frustration among public health experts. The delay in publishing data hinders the identification of emerging public health issues. Experts highlight the efficiency of other jurisdictions, such as the US and Scotland, in promptly releasing mortality data.

Source: SooToday | Read more »