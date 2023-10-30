Ontario Expands Mammogram Screening Program

Jones is set to make the announcement later today and says the expansion will mean an additional 130,000 mammograms are completed in the province each year.

The move follows a draft recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force earlier this year that said screenings in that country should start at 40 instead of 50, because evidence suggests that would have a moderate benefit in reducing deaths.

The change in Ontario means that starting in the fall of 2024, eligible women, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people between the ages of 40 and 74 can self refer for a mammogram every two years. People can already get regular mammograms and breast MRIs between the ages of 30 and 69 if they qualify as high risk, such as those with a family history of breast cancer or people who carry certain genes known to increase the risk of breast cancer. headtopics.com

The ministry says that between now and next fall, sites that offer breast cancer screening will hire new staff and work with the government to develop a public reporting system so patients can see provincewide wait times.

"Nearly 12,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and we know early detection and increased access to care saves lives," Jones said in a statement. “That is why our government is taking this important step today to expand the Ontario Breast Screening Program to connect an additional one million women to the services they need to ensure timely access to treatment and save lives.”"I am so grateful that, with this announcement, other women may not have to endure the pain of a later diagnosis as I have," she wrote in a supportive quote to go along with Jones' press release. headtopics.com

Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza with Infantry and Armored VehiclesIsrael is intensifying its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armored vehicles, supported by airstrikes and naval attacks. This marks a significant escalation in Israel's campaign against Hamas, indicating a potential all-out invasion of Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza with Infantry and Armored VehiclesIsrael is intensifying its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armored vehicles, supported by airstrikes and naval strikes. This marks a significant escalation in Israel's campaign against Hamas, bringing them closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israeli military expands operations in Gaza, allows aid trucksThe Israeli military has entered northern Gaza and intensified its operations against Hamas. Trucks carrying essential supplies will be allowed into Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza with Massive StrikesIsrael is expanding its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armoured vehicles backed by 'massive' strikes from the air and sea. The full extent of the attack is unclear due to communication cuts and darkness in the territory. This escalation indicates Israel's move towards an all-out invasion of Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza with Infantry and Armored VehiclesThe Israeli military is expanding its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armored vehicles, backed by massive strikes from the air and sea. This comes after the release of videos showing tank columns moving in open areas of Gaza and warplanes bombing Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers. The presence of ground troops and heavy bombardment indicate a possible all-out invasion of Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza, Targets Hamas TunnelsIsrael intensifies its ground operation in Gaza, targeting Hamas tunnels with infantry, armoured vehicles, and massive airstrikes. The next stage of an all-out ground offensive in northern Gaza has begun. Read more ⮕