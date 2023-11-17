Ontario education workers to receive salary increase after union reaches agreement

Tens of thousands of Ontario education workers will receive a salary increase after their union, the Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU), reached an agreement with the province on a remedy for the wage cap law being struck down. OSBCU said the agreement reached includes 0.75 per cent retroactive compensation increases for 2019-20 and 2020-21, and an amount between 1.5 per cent and 3.25 per cent for 2021-2022, as determined by an arbitrator.

Additionally, wage rates in the 2022-2026 collective agreements will also be increased and wage hikes will be pensionable

