Ontario Dealership Group Utilizes New Mobile App to Engage with Buyers

An Ontario dealership group is using a new mobile phone app designed to engage with prospective buyers more effectively and to better serve and retain existing customers.
The AWIN (Automotive World Imports Network) Group of Dealerships of Toronto has chosen Mobile Dealer of Ottawa to provide an integrated app that links the group’s 35 dealerships, gives buyers real-time updates on inventory and instantly senses when a potential buyer is visiting a competitor and pushes an immediate offer to the prospect’s mobile phone. “We didn’t want to be the first” with an app, said Alex Afshar, vice-president of operations for AWIN. “We wanted to be one of the better ones.” This is the first mobile app the AWIN group has tried, Afshar said, adding that the company wanted to respond to evolving buyer habits. “COVID-19 taught us a lot about how to connect,” he said. “We wanted to be a part of that change. And we wanted to have a competitive edge.” The app was developed by Tony della Busa, the founder of Mobile Dealer and its trucking-industry counterpart, Truckmor
