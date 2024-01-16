Ontario Couple Receives Whopping Bill from Enbridge Gas

Matina and Karim Guirguis received a bill from Enbridge Gas for over $1,600 due to inaccurate meter readings and estimates. Enbridge had not checked their gas meter since April, leading to a significant discrepancy in the billing. This issue is part of a larger problem faced by Ontarians with infrequent meter readings and inaccurate estimates by Enbridge.





