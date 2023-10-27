Ontario considering Gardiner and DVP upload, mayor’s office confirms

“Ultimately, the goal is financial sustainability, so the City of Toronto can deliver the services and infrastructure that people need. Whatever tools get us there are welcome. The purpose is solutions,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

“Uploading the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway to the Ontario government is one of many options being considered at the working group. Everything is on the table for discussion.”The premier has already indicated that no new taxes will be considered, but apart from that little is known about the revenue-saving tactics being discussed.

The City of Toronto is dealing with a $1.5 billion shortfall, something the premier himself has said is unsustainable. Council recently voted to explore a range of new revenue tools, including a municipal sales tax or tolls—however both these options would require approval by the provincial government. headtopics.com

The uploading of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP would save the city millions of dollars in repair and maintenance costs. Earlier this year, city staff said that $500 million in contracts had already been awarded to rebuild the 1.7-kilometre eastern portion of the expressway and an additional $650 million in contracts will be included in capital plans.

Matti Siemiatycki, Director of the University of Toronto’s Infrastructure Institute, told CTV News Toronto both pieces of infrastructure are undergoing a major, and costly, rehabilitation “For the provincial government to upload it, that could take some of the fiscal pressure off of the City of Toronto,” he said. “The city is in deep, it has a huge financial gap. This alone will not solve it but it's a signal that there's opportunity for collaboration." headtopics.com

Read more:

CP24 »

What do you want to know about Toronto? Ask the city managerAerial (drone) shots of the Gardiner Expressway, Garrison Commons, Fort York and downtown. Read more ⮕

Ontario man 'shocked' when $22,000 certified cheque bouncesAn Ontario man said his jaw dropped when a bank teller would not accept the certified cheque he was given after selling his vehicle for $22,000. Read more ⮕

Rockier road to 1.5M new Ontario homes, construction industry insiders sayMinister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Government House Leader Paul Calandra speaks to reporters at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Read more ⮕

Gas prices: One Ontario city sees double-digit drop in prices this weekGas prices were mainly flat across Canada between Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, according to pump price data from Kalibrate. Read more ⮕

What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 27-29CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend. Read more ⮕

Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisisTORONTO — Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories. Read more ⮕