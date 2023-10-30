Ontario 'ag-gag' laws to be challenged in Toronto courtroom

The application, to be heard on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 by Superior Court of Justice Judge Markus Koehnen, is seeking to overturn the Security from Trespass and Animal Safety Act, a set of laws passed in 2020 that increased fines for people who trespass on Ontario farms and made it illegal to obstruct trucks carrying animals to such farms.

“The right to free expression allows you to see what you want and not be censored, but it also allows the right to freely receive information as a member of the public, and we say, in this case, the government is imposing limits on those rights.”

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Ministry of the Attorney General, listed as respondents in the application but it did not respond before publication. In a response to Animal Justice’s application filed with the courts, it denied claims that the charter props up the right to hold demonstrations or obtain footage on private property. headtopics.com

"Individuals would never tolerate having strangers unlawfully enter their homes and to be threatened and harassed by those strangers. Farmers are no different and deserve the same protection under the law," Hardeman said.

“It's very, very difficult to get information on farm animals kept on private property behind closed doors,” Labchuk said.“It's a really, really valuable form of expression, exactly the kind that the charter wants to promote,” she said. headtopics.com

Other filmed incidents include workers discussing how pregnant sows had been deprived of drinking water for several days, workers castrating male piglets without the use of painkillers and filthy conditions in the barn.

“There are other unanticipated consequences to this type of careless legislation,” associate professor at the University of Waterloo’s Faculty of Law Sam Trosow told CTV News Toronto.

