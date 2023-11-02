Online grocer celebrating 10 years employing staff with developmental disabilities

Walsh is in his fourth year at Spud (https://www.spud.ca/) and is impressed at how everyone works together to meet their deadlines."It is a combination of finding someone that fits in the right spot, but in a job that's suitable for them as well."

Macarena Ruidiaz is 34 years old and has many responsibilities at the facility including building cardboard boxes and washing the reusable Rubbermaid totes used in deliveries.Walsh works alongside her often and the two have learned how to communicate."I come from Newfoundland. I don't know Spanish. She forces me to learn Spanish. In turn, we do English and we do some handwriting."

Claudia Benavente and Eduardo Ruidiaz, Macarena's parents, say her biggest challenge is communicating in English."She got an award for the employee of the month," Benavente said.Now, Macarena is earning her own money and one day may move out of her parents' home.

"With her salary, she's able to be independent and that is a really good thing for her, for us as a family," Benavente said.Some of the staff are hired through Columbia College's community support services department."Our particular service is a competitive employment service," he said.

"We provide services to individuals that are wanting competitive employment, which means that they can, once trained to be able to do the job on their own and so the goal really is to have their file closed, call me up one day and say, 'Hey Mike, you're fired. I don't need you anymore. I can do this thing on my own.'"

