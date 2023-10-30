One person sent to hospital following Scarborough collision

Toronto police said that they were called to the scene at 8:08 p.m.Man seriously injured in three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Yonge St.

Lagarde Engages in One-on-One Talks with Peers at IMF MeetingsChristine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, engages in one-on-one talks with her peers at the International Monetary Fund's meetings, discussing the recent decision to raise interest rates and the tightening financial conditions. Lagarde plans to maintain the squeeze on the euro area for an extended period.

Two Shootings in Toronto: One Non-Life-Threatening Injury, One Life-ThreateningTwo separate shootings occurred in Toronto, with one man in his 30s sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and another man in his 40s facing life-threatening injuries. The incidents took place near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road, as well as Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road.

Residents in Scarborough apartment building plagued by rodent infestationEileen Boudreau, a resident of a high-rise apartment building in Scarborough, complains about the ongoing rodent problem in her unit. Holes in the walls and behind radiators allow pests to freely enter. The issue has worsened since Toronto Community Housing took over management. The building's garbage chute has been out of order, leading to garbage being left in the hallway, potentially exacerbating the vermin problem.

Traffic Delays Expected in Toronto as Vehicle Rally Moves from Scarborough to City CentreA vehicle rally is expected to cause traffic delays in Toronto as it moves from Scarborough to the city centre. The nature of the rally has not been confirmed, but pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations are known to be occurring in the city. Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue of the Community Safety Command made the announcement in a press conference.

Oilers forward McDavid practises outdoors ahead of Sunday's Heritage ClassicEdmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid prepares for the Heritage Classic by practicing outdoors. The team is getting ready for the upcoming game.

McDavid expected to return for Oilers SundayEdmonton Oilers star player Connor McDavid is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's game.