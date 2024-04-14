One person injured in house fire in Calgary

One person was transported to hospital late Saturday evening after a fire at a residence on the 50 block of Anaheim Green N.E.

One-handed Calgary fighter Jake Peacock ready to entertain on One Championship stageCalgary's Jake (The One) Peacock is looking forward to putting on a show Friday in his Muay Thai debut in the One Championship promotion.

One-handed Calgary fighter Jake Peacock ready to entertain on One Championship stageCalgary's Jake (The One) Peacock is looking forward to putting on a show Friday in his Muay Thai debut in the One Championship promotion.

One-handed Calgary fighter wins by decision in One Championship Muay Thai debutBANGKOK — Calgary's Jake (The One) Peacock won his Muay Thai debut in One Championship on Friday, earning a unanimous decision over Japanese bantamweight Kohei (Samurai Warrior) Shinjo.

