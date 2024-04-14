One Person Hospitalized After Fire at Residence in Calgary

One person was transported to hospital late Saturday evening after a fire at a residence on the 50 block of Anaheim Green N.E.

At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."Canada and other G7 countries are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss a potential response to Iran's Saturday attack on Israel.It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.

A second attempt to rescue an orphaned killer whale calf stranded in a remote British Columbia lagoon will not take place on Saturday after an initial effort to capture the young orca failed a day earlier.Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.

Fire Residence Hospital Calgary

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVCalgary / 🏆 26. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One-handed Calgary fighter Jake Peacock ready to entertain on One Championship stageCalgary's Jake (The One) Peacock is looking forward to putting on a show Friday in his Muay Thai debut in the One Championship promotion.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

One-handed Calgary fighter Jake Peacock ready to entertain on One Championship stageCalgary's Jake (The One) Peacock is looking forward to putting on a show Friday in his Muay Thai debut in the One Championship promotion.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

One-handed Calgary fighter Jake Peacock ready to entertain on One Championship stageCalgary's Jake (The One) Peacock is looking forward to putting on a show Friday in his Muay Thai debut in the One Championship promotion.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

One-handed Calgary fighter wins by decision in One Championship Muay Thai debutBANGKOK — Calgary's Jake (The One) Peacock won his Muay Thai debut in One Championship on Friday, earning a unanimous decision over Japanese bantamweight Kohei (Samurai Warrior) Shinjo.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

One-handed Calgary fighter wins by decision in One Championship Muay Thai debutBANGKOK — Calgary's Jake (The One) Peacock won his Muay Thai debut in One Championship on Friday, earning a unanimous decision over Japanese bantamweight Kohei (Samurai Warrior) Shinjo.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

One-handed Calgary fighter wins by decision in One Championship Muay Thai debutBANGKOK — Calgary's Jake (The One) Peacock won his Muay Thai debut in One Championship on Friday, earning a unanimous decision over Japanese bantamweight Kohei (Samurai Warrior) Shinjo.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »