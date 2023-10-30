One person dies in head-on crash in Annapolis Valley

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsAn RCMP news release said the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Middle Dyke Road in Chipmans Corner.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Ford F-150 truck that was travelling north crossed over the centre line and collided head-on with a Mazda CX. The driver and sole occupant of the F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and lone occupant of the Mazda, a 75-year-old North Kentville woman, was transported to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the roadway was closed for several hours, RCMP said. “Kings district RCMP would like to thank local residents who responded immediately to the collision,” the release said. headtopics.com

