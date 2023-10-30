One person dead in Monday morning crash in Pembroke

Police were called just after 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 to a single-vehicle collision on TV Tower Road, in the west end of the city.There are no details on the cause of the crash at this time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of top security and law enforcement officials, the day after a mob stormed the airport in the region of Dagestan after a plane from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv landed there.Unifor said it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a strike by Canadian autoworkers shortly after it began.Nova Scotia RCMP says they are searching for a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning.

In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29. headtopics.com

Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.A justice of the peace in northwestern Ontario who tried to help her son with a traffic offence was removed from office because she failed to show remorse for her actions, an appeals court has ruled.An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog at a downtown Toronto park last month.

The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.

Vehicle reported stolen from St. Catharines, Ont. found in eastern OntarioOntario Provincial Police say a vehicle that was reported stolen from St. Catharines, Ont. was found last week in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Government Encourages Vaccinations for Respiratory Illness SeasonHealth Minister Sylvia Jones urges people to stay safe and healthy by getting up-to-date on their vaccinations. Flu shots and the latest COVID-19 vaccine are available at local pharmacies, public health units, and primary health care providers across Ontario. Receiving both vaccines simultaneously is deemed safe and convenient. New COVID-19 vaccines targeting the XBB variant have been approved by Health Canada. Individuals aged six months and older can receive their new COVID-19 dose if six months have passed since their last vaccine or confirmed infection.