One on Prime Video 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade

Sean Strickland Addresses Fighter Pay, Advises Against MMA CareerNgannou Believes He Beat Fury, But Didn’t Expect to Win Decision in Boxing DebutStipe Miocic Says He Wasn’t Given Option to Remain on UFC 295 CardSean Strickland Addresses Fighter Pay, Advises Against MMA CareerConor McGregor Submits First Testing Sample Since 2021, Targets Return in AprilAlessandro Costa To Replace Matt Schnell Against Steve Erceg at UFC 295Trio of Prelims Added to Bellator 301 Including Cody Law-Jefferson...

Sean Strickland Addresses Fighter Pay, Advises Against MMA CareerNgannou Believes He Beat Fury, But Didn’t Expect to Win Decision in Boxing DebutStipe Miocic Says He Wasn’t Given Option to Remain on UFC 295 CardSean Strickland Addresses Fighter Pay, Advises Against MMA CareerConor McGregor Submits First Testing Sample Since 2021, Targets Return in AprilAlessandro Costa To Replace Matt Schnell Against Steve Erceg at UFC 295Trio of Prelims Added to Bellator 301 Including Cody Law-Jefferson PontesDerek Brunson Explains UFC Departure: 'It Wasn't Working Out'Cedric Doumbe Addresses Domestic Abuse Allegations Aimed at Fernand LopezUnbeaten Moris Boleyan Guillotines Baatarchuluun Gantogtokh at ONE Friday Fights 37Halil Amir to Face Ahmed Mujtaba at One on Prime Video 16

Lagarde Engages in One-on-One Talks with Peers at IMF MeetingsChristine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, engages in one-on-one talks with her peers at the International Monetary Fund's meetings, discussing the recent decision to raise interest rates and the tightening financial conditions. Lagarde plans to maintain the squeeze on the euro area for an extended period. Read more ⮕

Two Shootings in Toronto: One Non-Life-Threatening Injury, One Life-ThreateningTwo separate shootings occurred in Toronto, with one man in his 30s sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and another man in his 40s facing life-threatening injuries. The incidents took place near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road, as well as Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road. Read more ⮕

Spain's acting Prime Minister supports amnesty for Catalonia's independence bidSpain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has expressed his support for granting amnesty to those involved in Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid. Sanchez hopes that this move will persuade Catalan separatist parties to back him in forming a coalition government. Read more ⮕

Spain's acting Prime Minister supports amnesty for Catalonia's independence bidSpain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has expressed his support for granting amnesty to those involved in Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid. Sanchez hopes that this move will persuade Catalan separatist parties to back him in forming a coalition government. Read more ⮕

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Interested in NATO Secretary-General RoleOutgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expresses interest in succeeding Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary-general, but sees a small chance of being chosen. He believes the job may go to a European woman. Read more ⮕

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Interested in NATO Secretary-General RoleOutgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expresses interest in succeeding Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary-general, but sees a small chance of being chosen. He believes the job may go to a European woman. Rutte, who recently announced his departure from Dutch politics, did not campaign for the role and is unsure if he is considered a front-runner. Read more ⮕