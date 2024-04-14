One Man Manny Mandingo Show: A Journey of Extraordinary Drag

In this episode from the new season of Canada’s a Drag, Manny takes on the journey of his extraordinary “One Man Manny Mandingo Show.” Manny Dingo is just one of the many extraordinary subjects featured in the fourth season of Canada's a Drag, a docu-series from CBC Arts that shines a light on some of this country's drag heroes.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Manny moved to Toronto in 2019, where he's been performing ever since. That's where we had the privilege of showcasing him on an episode ofSpecial thanks to Glad Day Bookshop "'The One Man Manny Mandingo Show' is literally just a love letter to Black men, from Manny," he explains. "And it's also a love letter to my grandmother too. When you live your life outwardly queer, there's an attachment of hyper vigilance that comes with it, just because of the need to keep yourself safe while also living in your truth."Manny says part of keeping himself safe was growing up knowing how to fight.
Canada's A Drag Manny Dingo Drag King Stereotypes Performance Gymnastics Voguing Queer Black Documentary
