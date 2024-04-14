One Man Manny Mandingo Show: A Journey of Extraordinary Drag

In this episode from the new season of Canada’s a Drag, Manny takes on the journey of his extraordinary “One Man Manny Mandingo Show.” Manny Dingo is just one of the many extraordinary subjects featured in the fourth season of Canada's a Drag, a docu-series from CBC Arts that shines a light on some of this country's drag heroes.

Originally from Nova Scotia, Manny moved to Toronto in 2019, where he's been performing ever since. That's where we had the privilege of showcasing him on an episode ofSpecial thanks to Glad Day Bookshop "'The One Man Manny Mandingo Show' is literally just a love letter to Black men, from Manny," he explains. "And it's also a love letter to my grandmother too. When you live your life outwardly queer, there's an attachment of hyper vigilance that comes with it, just because of the need to keep yourself safe while also living in your truth."Manny says part of keeping himself safe was growing up knowing how to fight.

Canada's A Drag Manny Dingo Drag King Stereotypes Performance Gymnastics Voguing Queer Black Documentary

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBC / 🏆 32. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian drag queen Kyne discusses her book, 'Math in Drag'Shortly after “Math in Drag” hit the shelves in book stores across North America, author Kyne Santos found herself in a New York City elevator with renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

One dead, one injured in early-morning Pandora Avenue stabbingPolice said a person was taken into custody and there’s no further risk to the public.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

One dead, one injured in Pandora Avenue stabbingPolice said a person was taken into custody and there’s no further risk to the public.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

One-handed Calgary fighter Jake Peacock ready to entertain on One Championship stageCalgary's Jake (The One) Peacock is looking forward to putting on a show Friday in his Muay Thai debut in the One Championship promotion.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

One-handed Calgary fighter Jake Peacock ready to entertain on One Championship stageCalgary's Jake (The One) Peacock is looking forward to putting on a show Friday in his Muay Thai debut in the One Championship promotion.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

One-handed Calgary fighter Jake Peacock ready to entertain on One Championship stageCalgary's Jake (The One) Peacock is looking forward to putting on a show Friday in his Muay Thai debut in the One Championship promotion.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »