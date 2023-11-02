One dead as storm Ciaran hits France

In the Finistere department in Brittany, where winds of up to 207 km/h were recorded on the Pointe du Raz, two people were slightly injured and road traffic remained prohibited until further notice, local prefect Alain Espinasse told RTL radio.Transport Minister Clement Beaune told Fanceinfo radio that a truck driver died in the Aisne department, northeast of Paris when a tree fell on his truck.

"This shows that even in regions that are not on red alert, there is a very high risk on the road," Beaune said. Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on social network X that the storm left 1.2 million de households without power.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Approaching Storm Ciaran may bring highest winds in France and England for decades, forecasters warnFrance, England and countries across western Europe are bracing for what meteorologists warn could be some of the highest wind speeds the region has witnessed in decades as Storm Ciaran hurtles toward coastlines and is set to make landfall on Wednesday evening.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWS: Approaching Storm Ciaran may bring highest winds in France and England in decades, forecasters warnFrance, England and countries across western Europe are bracing for what meteorologists warn could be some of the highest wind speeds the region has witnessed in decades as Storm Ciaran hurtles toward coastlines and is set to make landfall on Wednesday evening.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: UK Braces for Storm Ciaran With London on Alert for Strong WindsThe UK is bracing for a second major storm in two weeks with hurricane-strength wind gusts and rain potentially disrupting travel and causing damage to buildings.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: French told to stay indoors as storm Ciaran nearsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: French told to stay indoors as storm Ciaran nearsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SHERDOGDOTCOM: One Championship - One Friday Fights 46One Championship - One Friday Fights 46 pits Undefeated Phetjeeja The Queen OrMeekhun vs Undefeated Anissa Meksen fight in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand on Dec 9, 2023.

Source: sherdogdotcom | Read more ⮕