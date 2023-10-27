Olympic dreams brought figure skater Deanna Stellato-Dudek back to the sport

It’s one of several confident zingers that Deanna Stellato-Dudek delivers while sharing her fascinating story.

Once in her early 30s, she suddenly left that thriving career in 2016 to become a skater again, with a precise goal in mind. From the left: Josée Picard, Maxime Deschamps and Deanna Stellato-Dudek discuss a routine during a practice session.The discipline has been long dominated by young athletes – jumping, spinning, twisting – those fearless enough to be thrown through the air on blades and fit enough to keep working every day. “The next oldest competitor is like 24,” she says with a laugh.

“I have a fair share of people who are vehemently against me and will say unkind things about me,” she said. “I’m on a personal mission to prove to those people that not only can I do it that at this age, but I can be competitive. I’m not just going to be there. I’m going to be on the podium.” headtopics.com

Could she return to figure skating? Her teen years in the sport had taken place in a different time, when the 6.0 scoring system was still in use, during a heyday for women’s singles with stars such as Michelle Kwan and Irina Slutskaya. On top of her world junior silver medal, Stellato-Dudek had won the ISU Junior Grand Prix final in the 1999-2000 season.

“You have to be a special kind of girl to enjoy getting thrown around, having to land things, and getting lifted very high in the air,” she said. “So I tried it, and man, I absolutely loved it.”Stellato-Dudek did competitive gymnastics as a kid, so memories of flying high and being upside down felt familiar. She decided to skate full time and quit her job. She moved to Florida to partner with Nathan Bartholomay, who had skated for the U.S. at the 2014 Olympics. headtopics.com

Read more:

globeandmail »

'A roller-coaster': Maxime Deschamps speaks out about ADHD in figure skatingVANCOUVER — Getting to know your skating partner can be difficult and time consuming process, say Canadians Maxime Deschamps and Deanna Stellato-Dudek, and doing so involves lots of trust and care. Read more ⮕

'A roller-coaster': Maxime Deschamps speaks out about ADHD in figure skatingVANCOUVER — Getting to know your skating partner can be difficult and time consuming process, say Canadians Maxime Deschamps and Deanna Stellato-Dudek, and doing so involves lots of trust and care. Read more ⮕

'A roller-coaster': Maxime Deschamps speaks out about ADHD in figure skatingVANCOUVER — Getting to know your skating partner can be difficult and time consuming process, say Canadians Maxime Deschamps and Deanna Stellato-Dudek, and doing so involves lots of trust and care. Read more ⮕

'A roller-coaster': Maxime Deschamps speaks out about ADHD in figure skatingGetting to know your skating partner can be difficult and time consuming process, say Canadians Maxime Deschamps and Deanna Stellato-Dudek, and doing so involves lots of trust and care. Which makes being honest about health conditions important for success. Read more ⮕

Police investigating Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen's claim that father/coach was violentNorway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, seen above in August, is having claims that his father/coach was violent being investigated by police in his home country. Read more ⮕

Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault punches Olympic ticket at Pan Am GamesCanada's Tammara Thibeault, right, seen above at the Tokyo Olympics, won her semifinal bout at the Pan Am Games on Thursday to earn a berth into Paris 2024. Read more ⮕