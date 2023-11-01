Olivier Aubin-Mercier Plans on ‘Big Break,’ Has ‘No Interest’ in Doing Next PFL Season

Hooker Both Set for Five Rounds at UFC AustinTrio of Prelims Added to Bellator 301 Including Cody Law-Jefferson PontesFrancis Ngannou Still Plans to Compete in Boxing, MMA Going ForwardManager: PFL Signs Former UFC Middleweight Derek Brunson for 205-Pound TourneyUnbeaten Moris Boleyan Guillotines Baatarchuluun Gantogtokh at ONE Friday Fights 37Halil Amir to Face Ahmed Mujtaba at One on Prime Video...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SHERDOGDOTCOM: 2023 PFL World Championship Media Day Interview: Olivier Aubin-MercierProfessional Fighters League 2022 ace Olivier Aubin-Mercier talks about his Nov. 24 clash against Clay Collard at the PFL 2023 World Championship.

Source: sherdogdotcom | Read more ⮕

SHERDOGDOTCOM: Video: 2023 PFL World Championship Media Day InterviewsHear from Clay Collard, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Joshua Silveira and Impa Kasanganay ahead of their fights at the PFL 2023 World Championship on Nov. 24 in Washington, D.C. Media day starts 12 p.m. ET.

Source: sherdogdotcom | Read more ⮕

SHERDOGDOTCOM: Video: 2023 PFL World Championship Media Day InterviewsHear from Clay Collard, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Joshua Silveira and Impa Kasanganay ahead of their fights at the PFL 2023 World Championship on Nov. 24 in Washington, D.C. Media day starts 12 p.m. ET.

Source: sherdogdotcom | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Lyten Plans US, Europe Gigafactories to Spread ‘Cleaner’ BatteryA US-based lithium-sulfur battery maker plans to set up a gigafactory in both the US and Europe over the coming four or five years as part of a quest to spread a technology it claims is lighter and greener than traditional alternatives.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Greater Sudbury Police Service Plans to Hire 26 New Staff MembersThe Greater Sudbury Police Service is considering hiring 26 additional staff members by the end of 2025, with 16 hires proposed for 2024 and 10 for 2025. The budget increases for these years are expected to be 10.66% and 6.92% respectively. The police board has not expressed any objections to the new hires, but there is a debate on whether to delay some of the 2024 hires to save money.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Korea Plans Wider Probe Into Stock Short-Selling by Global BanksSouth Korea’s financial watchdog plans a wider probe into short-selling trades by global investment banks in the $1.6 trillion equity market, taking a hard-line stance to root out illegal practices.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕