Olds, Alta., issues boil water advisory after power failure at water treatment plant

Residents as well as businesses in the town have been asked to "bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to any consumption."

Residents in Olds, Alta. have been advised to bring tap water to a boil for at least one minute before drinking it, using it to wash fruits and vegetables, or for brushing their teeth. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)A boil water advisory is in place in the town of Olds, Alta. after a power failure was reported at the Mountain View Regional Water Services Commission water treatment plant, located on the banks of the Red Deer River.

Residents and businesses in the town have been asked to "bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to any consumption."that during a boil water advisory, it's best to avoid drinking untreated water, or using it to make ice, wash fruits and vegetables, brush teeth, and more. headtopics.com

Other tips include getting rid of old ice and disinfecting ice trays, disinfecting utensils, and taking extra precautions while handling hot water.

