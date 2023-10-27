Oilers look to reboot season in Heritage Classic showdown with archrival Flames

The Oilers are off to a dreadful start, winning just one of their first seven games. McDavid, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, has missed the team’s last two games with an upper-body ailment.

His absence was noticeable in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Rangers, which, save for a couple of goalposts and some spectacular saves fromOilers coach Jay Woodcroft said that McDavid skated Thursday, but was noncommittal if the superstar would be available for Sunday’s tilt at Commonwealth Stadium against the“We have time till our next game, so we’ll see how he is (Friday),” said Woodcroft. “He skated (Thursday) so I take that as a good sign.

The Oilers have a day off Friday. The Flames (2-5-1) and Oilers (1-5-1) will both practice at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday evening. The Flames were booed off the ice by the home fans at the Saddledome Thursday, after a 3-0 loss to theWoodcroft said that McDavid knows his body than anyone else, and that the centre will be the one to best determine if he can function well enough in below-zero temperatures and the chippy ice that’s so common in outdoor games. headtopics.com

The Oilers' power play, which was humming along at a 30 per cent clip before McDavid got hurt, is one-for-seven over the past two games. McDavid, who led the league with 153 points in 2022-23, had eight points in five games before he left Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to theBut it’s not like the Oilers were lighting the NHL on fire when McDavid was healthy. The team was 1-3-1 in games that he played. The Oilers have surrendered 30 goals in seven games, the second-worst mark in the league.

Over and over, the Oilers repeated that the spectacle of Sunday’s game gives the team a chance to refocus — and begin the season anew. Throw out the first seven games, and start from scratch., who has seven points so far this season. “It’s a game that’s unlike any other game we’ll play this year. Let’s get going, here. Let’s get kick-started. It’s a kick in the butt. We want to show up for family, friends, fans in a big game. Everybody is going to remember that game. headtopics.com

