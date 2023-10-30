Oilers find their footing against Flames under the stars at Heritage Classic

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, dressed to fit the festive occasion, battled under the Edmonton sky in front of over 55,000 fans braving the near zero-degree temperatures. Both clubs came in to the contest with early season struggles. The Oilers had just one win through their first seven games while the Flames had just two victories through their opening eight. Both squads billed the outdoor spectacle as more than just two points.
“Such a unique experience,” Connor McDavid said, “one that you only get to experience once or twice…so you just try to soak it all in.” After missing two games because of a lower body injury, McDavid picked up an assist and logged 23:26 of icetime. He and Leon Draisaitl combined for three assists and were plus-five. Edmonton got production from more than just their top unit: their second line of Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman combined for six points, and blueliners Evan Bouchard and Vincent Desharnais each scored. For head coach Jay Woodcroft, it wasn’t just that the Oilers won. It was how they won.
Calgary has gone nearly three full games since its last five-on-five goal (both tallies on Sunday were at the tail end of powerplays.) Linemates Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri (who did score his first of the season on Sunday) are making a combined $17.5 million this season but played less at even-strength on Sunday than the likes of Dryden Hunt, Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, and Mikael Backlund.
The group looks slower than opponents on most nights and lacks creativity when they do get offensive zone time. Edmonton had 28 scoring chances to Calgary’s 12. They’re now 30th in goals-per-game and their goal differential of -15 is now the second-worst in the league. Forget average, there is serious cause for concern that Calgary can produce even the bare minimum offensively. “Everybody can be a difference-maker in their own way. Some guys are hard to play against. Some guys are speedsters.