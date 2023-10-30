Oilers beat Flames at Heritage Classic, snap four-game losing skid

5-2 in the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday in a battle between two teams that have had less than stellar starts to their NHL seasons.It was much warmer (3 Celsius at puck drop) than at the original Heritage Classic 20 years ago which reached -30 C with the wind chill in 2003, much to the relief of Edmonton fans.

Those same fans were also pleased when Edmonton started the scoring four minutes into the opening period as Flames' netminderallowed a big rebound on an opportunity by Kane and defender Kulak was down deep to sweep in a backhand shot.came out of the box and waited for Hyman to catch up on a two-on-one before dishing it to him for his third goal of the season.

Calgary got one back with five minutes to play in the first frame and just one second remaining on yet another two-man advantage as a high Kadri shot deflected off of goalieEdmonton regained its two-goal cushion a minute later as Bouchard scored on a long slap shot through traffic. Oilers captain, who was a game-time decision to return from injury, picked up an assist to extend his home scoring streak to 24 games. headtopics.com

Calgary got another power-play goal 8 1/2 minutes into the second period as Mackenzie Weegar split the defence for a point-blank shot, with the rebound deposited by Greer. Edmonton got a big goal six minutes into the final frame as a Desharnais point shot took a high bounce off of the ice and past Markstrom.

The Oilers put the game away for good in the final minute on an empty-netter by Kane, his second of the season.The 2023 Heritage Classic marked the 20th anniversary of the NHL’s first regular-season outdoor game in the modern era, held in front of 57,167 fans, who braved frigid conditions with wind chill temperatures reaching -30 Celsius on Nov. 22, 2003, to watch the4-3 at Commonwealth Stadium … There have been 36 NHL outdoor games since. … It was the third outdoor game for each franchise. headtopics.com

Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames Prepare for Nostalgic Heritage ClassicThe Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames are both emphasizing the nostalgia of the Heritage Classic while also recognizing the importance of a must-win game. Despite their struggles this season, playing outdoors brings back childhood memories for the players and coaches. Read more ⮕

Flames and Oilers Seek Turning Point in Heritage ClassicThe Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are hoping to turn their season around as they face off in the Heritage Classic. Both teams are desperate for a win and see this game as an opportunity to reset and get back on track. Read more ⮕

Oilers forward McDavid practises outdoors ahead of Sunday's Heritage ClassicEdmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid prepares for the Heritage Classic by practicing outdoors. The team is getting ready for the upcoming game. Read more ⮕

McDavid Returns to Practice, Oilers Prepare for Heritage ClassicConnor McDavid returns to practice after missing two games due to an upper body injury. The Oilers and Flames are both struggling as they prepare for the Heritage Classic. Read more ⮕

McDavid Making Progress as Oilers Prepare for Heritage ClassicEdmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is feeling good and making progress as he prepares for the Heritage Classic. The conditions for the practice were cold but not unbearable, making it perfect for the outdoor game. The game will be the NHL's 38th regular-season outdoor game. Read more ⮕

Calgary Flames Hope for Snow at Heritage ClassicThe Calgary Flames are hoping for snow during Sunday's Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium. The last outdoor game with snow was a memorable experience for the players. Read more ⮕