Oil Slips as Concerns Ease about Israel-Hamas War

Oil slipped more than 1 per cent on Monday as concern eased about the Israel-Hamas war affecting supply from the region and as investors adopted caution ahead of this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and other indications of global economic health.

Crude had jumped 3 per cent on Friday after Israel stepped up ground incursions into Gaza, stoking worries the conflict could expand in a region that accounts for a third of global oil output. However, that concern was fading on Monday, analysts said.

“There is a propensity for market users in all their guises to have at least some oil length going into the weekends and when the fear of conflict spread shows no validation come the early hours of Monday mornings’ openings, that fear hedge is ordinarily unwound,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM. headtopics.com

Brent crude futures dropped $1.39, or 1.5 per cent, to $89.09 a barrel by 0911 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.63, or 1.9 per cent, at $83.91. “Despite an escalation in the Hamas-Israel war, the ground invasion was widely expected,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng. “The weekend playout signals no further expansion into a wider regional war, which caused a retreat in oil prices.”

On Monday, Palestinians in northern Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that spurred more international calls to protect civilians. headtopics.com

As well as the Middle East, investors are focused on the outcome of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting as well as on what earnings from the likes of tech giant Apple Inc might indicate regarding the prospects for economic slowdown.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, while the central banks of Britain and Japan are also set to review their policies.

Caucus Divisions on Israel-Hamas War Strain Liberals, Say InsidersA balanced look into the divisions within the Liberal Party of Canada regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict and how it affects government policy. Read more ⮕

War With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitThe ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is putting a strain on Israel's economy and testing its resilience. Read more ⮕

War With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitFrom small restaurants to high-tech companies and a major gas field run by Chevron Corp., Israeli businesses are being convulsed by the war against Hamas. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas War Escalation Puts Qatar’s Clout to the TestThe ongoing escalation of the Israel-Hamas war is putting Qatar's influence to the test. Strained markets face added tension as the conflict heats up. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas War Escalation Puts Qatar’s Clout to the Test(Bloomberg) -- It took just a few hours after Hamas’s assault on Israel for Qatar’s prime minister to assemble a team at an undisclosed location in the... Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas War Escalation Puts Qatar’s Clout to the TestThe recent escalation of the Israel-Hamas war is testing Qatar's influence in the region. Read more ⮕