Oil prices up 3% on worries about Middle East supplies

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed about 3% to a one-week high on Friday on worries that tensions in Israel and Gaza could spread into a wider conflict that could disrupt global crude supplies.

Brent futures rose $2.25, or 2.6%, to $90.18 a barrel by 1:40 p.m. EDT (1740 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.14, or 2.6%, to $85.35. Brent's premium over WTI was on track for its highest since July, making it more attractive for energy firms to send ships to the U.S. to pick up crude for export.Trading was choppy. Early in the session, oil prices soared by more than $2 a barrel after the U.S military struck Iranian targets in Syria. Prices briefly turned negative as markets digested various reports on mediation talks with the militant Hamas group and Israel led by Qatar in coordination with the U.S.

"We are at the mercy of the next headline ... and I think that's kind of what we've been seeing today with the price swings," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. "You'd like to be trading the fundamentals, but you really can't because you've got to be more worried about ... what's going to happen in the Middle East," Flynn said."No one wants to be short over the weekend." headtopics.com

A Hamas official conditioned the release of hostages in Gaza on a ceasefire in Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, launched after a deadly Hamas rampage into southern Israel nearly three weeks ago.

The U.S. and Arab countries have urged Israel to delay a planned ground invasion that would multiply civilian casualties and might ignite a wider conflict. RED LINES Middle East developments have so far not directly impacted oil supplies, but many fear disruptions of exports from major crude producer and Hamas-backer Iran and others. headtopics.com

