Oil Prices Rise on Supply Risks and OPEC+ Meeting

Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, as investors mulled supply risks stemming from Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and the potential for escalation in the Middle East conflict, while OPEC+ ministers made no changes to current output cuts in a meeting. Brent crude futures for June rose 75 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $89.67 per barrel at 1130 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May gained 73 cents, or 0.86 per cent, to $85.88 a barrel.

OPEC+ ministers made no fresh policy recommendations in a meeting on Wednesday, two sources said, after the group already decided to extend current production cuts until June last month. Oil futures compounded Tuesday’s gains, when both Brent and WTI climbed 1.7 per cent to their highest since October. Prices jumped higher on Tuesday after a fresh round of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries threatened to take even more of the country’s processing capacity offlin

