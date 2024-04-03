Oil Prices Rise on Falling U.S. Inventories and Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday as a larger than expected fall in U.S. crude inventories and escalating geopolitical tensions raised investor worries about tighter supplies. Brent futures for June delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.22%, to $89.12 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May climbed 17 cents, or about 0.2%, to $85.32 a barrel, at 0015 GMT. U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 2.3 million barrels last week, higher than the 1.

5 million barrel drop forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. U.S. government data is due later on Wednesday. On the geopolitical front, a Ukrainian drone struck one of Russia's biggest refineries in an attack Russia initially said it repelled. Russia, among the top three global oil producers and one of the largest exporters of oil products, has been contending with Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries and has also attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructur

