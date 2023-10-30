Oil prices could reach 'uncharted waters' if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank says

The World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook found that while the effects on oil prices should be limited if the conflict doesn’t widen, the outlook "would darken quickly if the conflict were to escalate."

Effects should be limited if the conflict doesn’t widen in a “small disruption” scenario — as oil prices are expected to decline to an average of $81 a barrel next year, the World Bank estimates. In a “large disruption” scenario — comparable to the Arab oil embargo of 1973 — the global oil supply would shrink by 6 million to 8 million barrels per day and prices could go up by 56% to 75%, or $140 to $157 a barrel, according to the report.

"If the conflict were to escalate, the global economy would face a dual energy shock for the first time in decades — not just from the war in Ukraine but also from the Middle East,” Gill said.Ayhan Kose, the World Bank’s deputy chief economist, said higher oil prices will inevitably result in higher food prices. headtopics.com

Overall, oil prices have risen about 6% since the start of the conflict. And gold — a commodity that tends to rise in periods of conflict — has increased roughly 8%, according to the World Bank.At a Bloomberg event on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration was monitoring the economic consequences of Israel’s war against Hamas carefully.

Israeli troops clashed with Hamas for the first time since the ground offensive began in an ambush from its network of tunnels in northern Gaza.

Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza, Targets Hamas TunnelsIsrael intensifies its ground operation in Gaza, targeting Hamas tunnels with infantry, armoured vehicles, and massive airstrikes. The next stage of an all-out ground offensive in northern Gaza has begun.

Hamas accuses Israel of stalling hostage agreementHamas claims that Israel has stalled on reaching an agreement over the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant faction. The group's armed wing spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, states that all hostages will only be released if Israel frees all Palestinian prisoners.

Israel Announces Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip in Second Stage of War Against HamasIsrael escalates operations in Gaza with troops, tanks, and artillery, warning of a long and difficult ground invasion. Risks of a broader Middle East conflict rise as internet and communications are cut off in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and guarantee Israel's existence. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirms Israeli troops operating above ground and underground. The operation is expected to involve fierce urban fighting and cause extensive casualties.

Israel Launches Ground Invasion in Gaza, Intensifying Attacks on HamasIsrael has announced a second stage in the war against Hamas, sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air, and sea. The bombardment has cut off communication in Gaza, allowing Israel to control the narrative. Tank columns and warplanes have targeted Hamas tunnels and bunkers. The escalation puts pressure on Israel's government to secure the release of hostages seized in a recent Hamas attack.