Oil jumps more than 2% as fighting in Middle East intensifies

Crude had started the session higher on Friday as concerns of a broader conflict in the Israel-Hamas war grew after the US"Iran's involvement is the key focus for the crude market and this is essentially because they are a huge crude producer," Rebecca Babin, CIBC Private Wealth energy trader, told Yahoo Finance Live recently.

Iran's produces roughly 3.2 million barrels per day. An impact on the country's output would further squeeze supply already hit with OPEC + reductions and Saudi Arabia's unilateral output cuts through the end of the year.

Despite's Friday's rise, oil was still down roughly 3% for the week on demand concerns and indications that the fighting in the Middle East could stay contained. On Thursday pricesearlier this month. The anticipation of a widening conflict sent Brent and WTI up more than 4% in one day. headtopics.com

NOLAN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: An oil pumpjack is seen near a field of wind turbines on October 04, 2023 in Nolan, Texas. The U.S. oil industry is headed towards a record-breaking year as analysts expect the crude market to continue climbing despite minor slowing. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)It may seem like a pile-on by now to Premier Danielle Smith and the United Conservatives.

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government on Thursday vowed to explore “all legal options” after a Qatari court handed death sentences to eight Indian employees of a Qatari company on spying charges. According to Indian media reports, the eight men are retired Indian naval officers who worked for the consulting company Al Dahra, advising the Qatari government on the acquisition of submarines. India’s External Affairs Ministry said in a statement it was awaiting the detailed judgment in the case. headtopics.com

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway faces accusations it violated the terms of a more than $10 billion acquisition of truck-stop-chain Pilot Travel Centers by changing the accounting methods used to value part of the deal, according to an unsealed lawsuit.

Read more:

YahooFinanceCA »

Oil jumps more than $2 a barrel on fears of escalating Middle East conflictBrent crude futures for December rose $2.03 to $89.96 a barrel by 1011 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate contract for December climbed $1.89 to $85.10 Read more ⮕

Oil falls after U.S. stockpiles climb, Middle East tensions in focusMarket News Read more ⮕

Oil slides amid worries of 'higher for longer' interest rates, ongoing Middle East conflictOil prices fell on Thursday as traders assessed the conflict in the Middle East, and hotter than expected economic data suggested interest rates will stay... Read more ⮕

Oil falls more than $2 on easing Middle East fearsMarket News Read more ⮕

Oil rises more than $1 on fears of spread of Middle East conflictOil prices spike as U.S. strikes targets in Syria, Israel-Hamas conflict rages on Read more ⮕

Oil prices up 3% on worries about Middle East suppliesMarket News Read more ⮕