HEAD TOPICS

Oil, gas prices lower on stockpiles and China recovery

YahooFinanceCA1 min.

Crude oil prices (BZ=F, CL=F) are lower due to a number of reports including EIA data showing stockpiles rose more than expected while China saw decreasing...

News Source

YAHOOFINANCECA

Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene' Western companies exiting Russia must sell assets in rubles or else face delays and perhaps losses to transfer dollars or euros abroad.Blue-chip stocks are some of the best options on the market, but these three are where you could see a secure turnaround. The post Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for November 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another top dividend stock may be worth pursuing for nice and swollen yields.

These top TSX dividend stocks have big upside potential on a market rebound. The post RRSP Investors: 2 Great TSX Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Total Returns appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada."We are taking a more conservative approach in regards to our expectations, given the macro environment we see across many of our markets today.

Canada Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Oil rises but weak China data caps pricesDecember Brent crude futures at $88.36 a barrel, January contract at $87.18. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude at $83.13
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Oil steady as OPEC+ supply, weak China data cap pricesMarket News
Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: World Bank sees lower 2024 oil price, but Middle East war could cause spikeMarket News
Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Oil prices rise ahead of Fed meeting as Middle East conflict ragesBrent January crude futures rose 66 cents to $85.68 a barrel by 0726 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 52 cents to $81.54
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Ex-BOC governor Carney questions carbon price break on home heating oilOTTAWA — Mark Carney pressed for Canada to stick with predictable climate policy as he questioned the federal government's move to lift the carbon price on home heating oil.
Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Ex-BOC governor Carney questions carbon price break on home heating oilOTTAWA — Mark Carney pressed for Canada to stick with predictable climate policy as he questioned the federal government's move to lift the carbon price on home heating oil.
Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕