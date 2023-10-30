Oil drops as mideast conflict remains limited amid Israeli push

Israel Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsBiden Alaska Oil Plan Seen as Major Threat to Future DrillingProfit Cuts Signal More Bad News for S&P 500 After October SlumpFinland Discovers Rare Earth Minerals Key for Battery IndustryUK Mortgage Approvals Sink to Eight-Month Low After Rates JumpSNB Cuts Interest on Reserves in $660 Million Hit to BanksAscential Eyes £1.

Lawrence Seaway traffic to start moving again after tentative deal ends strikeChina War Veteran Blasts US as Troublemaker at Top Defense ForumStellantis Workers in Canada Strike as Contract Talks FailChina’s Top Car Brand BYD Confirms Record Quarterly ProfitUBS Takes Down Credit Suisse Logo From Canary Wharf BuildingMiddle-Class Americans Are Rattled by Fed’s Fight Against InflationUK Confirms Plans to Bring Crypto Under Stricter RulesPanasonic EV Batteries Tumble to Loss on Tempered Tesla...

Oil Drops After Israel Launches Ground Offensive of Gaza StripOil dropped even after Israel opened a new phase of its war against Hamas with a ground invasion of Gaza, with Tel Aviv taking a more cautious approach than it initially vowed. Read more ⮕

Oil Drops After Israel Launches Ground Offensive of Gaza Strip(Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped even after Israel opened a new phase of its war against Hamas with a ground invasion of Gaza, with Tel Aviv taking a more cautious... Read more ⮕

Thousands Break into Aid Warehouses in Gaza as Israel-Gaza Conflict IntensifiesThousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take essential supplies, highlighting the growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Read more ⮕

Oil and Gas Markets Volatile as Israel Invades GazaOil and gas markets face volatility as Israel begins ground invasion of Gaza. The biggest risk to crude prices is escalation to other regional powers. Concerns of disruption in oil supplies raise upside risks to oil prices. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops enter Gaza, operation to continueIsrael has sent troops into Gaza and expanded the field operation, with the Defence Minister stating that the operation will continue until a new order. Read more ⮕

Israeli bombardment intensifies in Gaza, cutting off communicationsThe Israeli military's intense bombardment in Gaza has knocked out most communications, cutting off the enclave's 2.3 million people from the world. The military released images showing tank columns and bombings of Hamas tunnels and bunkers. With hostages being held underground, pressure mounts on Israel's government to secure their release. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the campaign will continue until further notice, signaling a possible all-out ground offensive in northern Gaza. Read more ⮕