Oil dips as caution about data-heavy week offsets Mid-East war boost

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsSINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped $1 a barrel on Monday as investors adopted caution ahead of the Fed policy meeting and China's manufacturing data later this week, offsetting support from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures dropped 98 cents, or 1.1%, to $89.50 a barrel by 0001 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.54 a barrel, down $1, or 1.2%. Investors are eyeing the outcome of the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, U.S. employment data and earnings from tech giant Apple Inc for signs of any economic slowdown that could impact fuel demand at the world's top oil consumer, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Both Brent and WTI ended 3% higher on Friday after Israel stepped up its ground incursions into Gaza, stoking worries that the conflict could widen in the region that accounts for a third of global oil production."The weekend playout signals no further expansion into a wider regional war, which caused a retreat in oil prices." headtopics.com

Last week, Brent and WTI marked their first weekly fall in three weeks as developments in the Middle East keep investors on edge and prices volatile. China will report its October manufacturing and services PMIs this week, with investors watching out for further signs of a stabilising economy and improving fuel demand at the world's top crude importer and No. 2 oil consumer after Beijing launched a burst of supportive policy measures.

Oil dips as caution about data-heavy week offsets Mid-East war boostOil prices slipped $1 a barrel on Monday as investors adopted caution ahead of the Fed policy meeting and China's manufacturing data later this week... Read more ⮕

Explore the Archives of Sault Ste. Marie Public LibraryDiscover the rich heritage of Sault Ste. Marie at the North Branch Library on Nov. 24. Get a glimpse of fascinating documents, photographs, and relics that shape the city's history. Free event, registration required. Read more ⮕

China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong courtExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Qantas files defence against litigation over cancelled flights tickets saleExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

AUS WEEKEND: St. F.X. finishes football regular season at 8-0, will face SMU in semifinalExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Motor racing-Verstappen takes record 16th win of the season in MexicoExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕