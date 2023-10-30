Oil dips as caution about data-heavy week offsets Mid-East war boost

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped $1 a barrel on Monday as investors adopted caution ahead of the Fed policy meeting and China's manufacturing data later this week, offsetting support from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Investors are eyeing the outcome of the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, U.S. employment data and earnings from tech giant Apple Inc for signs of any economic slowdown that could impact fuel demand at the world's top oil consumer, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Last week, Brent and WTI marked their first weekly fall in three weeks as developments in the Middle East keep investors on edge and prices volatile. A pro-Russian former Ukrainian lawmaker who was lined up to be Putin's puppet leader in Kyiv was shot in Crimea headtopics.com

'Things were way tougher': Charlie Munger shares blunt message with whiners worrying about 'hardship' — plus 3 stocks Warren Buffett's right-hand man uses to supercharge his financesOn Friday, CNN was part of a small group of journalists in the United States shown a graphic video of the brutal October 7 attack carried out by Hamas.SURREY, B.C.

Ontario Residents Eligible for Free Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine Starting MondayStarting Monday, Ontario residents aged six months and older can receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine. Health Minister Sylvia Jones urges people to stay safe and healthy during respiratory illness season by getting vaccinated. The vaccines will be available at local pharmacies, public health units, and primary health care providers. Read more ⮕

Arts North East Seeks Support to Manage Permanent Art CollectionArts North East has requested support from the Peace River Regional District to better manage their permanent art collection. The collection, gifted annually since 1987, is currently housed at various locations and its whereabouts and condition are unknown. Arts North East proposes acquiring an archival space in Dawson Creek and hiring summer students to locate and assess the artworks. They also suggest taking the art on community touring exhibitions. Read more ⮕

Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Attends Largest Pride March in East AsiaVice President Lai Ching-te becomes the highest-ranking government leader to attend Taiwan's Pride parade, with 150,000 people celebrating LGBTQ+ equality and diversity. Lai, a potential presidential candidate, joins the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's delegation to show support for liberal values and the legalization of same-sex marriage. Other presidential candidates did not attend, but the youth wing of the main opposition party also expressed support for equality. Read more ⮕

Investors on Edge as Middle East Conflict EscalatesInvestors are concerned about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which could increase market volatility. Israeli forces have intensified operations in the Gaza Strip, leading to growing worries among investors. The situation has caused anxiety and prompted a rise in oil prices. If the conflict further escalates, it could have a significant impact on the global markets. Read more ⮕

Investors on Edge as Conflict in the Middle East EscalatesInvestors are closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies. The possibility of a wider conflict has raised concerns among investors, leading to increased volatility in the markets. Brent futures settled up 2.9% at $90.48 a barrel, while spot gold surpassed $2,000 for the first time since mid-May. Analysts warn that if other countries in the region become more involved, oil prices could rise sharply. Read more ⮕

