Oil and Gas Industry Takes Center Stage at COP28

It has been a splendid couple of weeks for the oil and gas industry. Over the decades, it has gone from being the scourge of international climate conferences to running the show in Dubai at this month’s COP28. The conference president this year, Sultan Al Jaber, is also CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and has been credibly accused of using his contacts at the global gathering to promote LNG projects.

Also, a record 2,456 oil company representatives from around the world are accredited delegates. Al Jaber insists he accepts an eventual phase-out of fossil fuels, but—as always with these events—solemn commitments are larded with convenient bolt-holes, vague language, extended deadlines, and a lack of serious enforcement measures. So whether delegates at COP28 (which ends on Dec. 12) ultimately endorse a phase-out, a phase-down, or an end to “unabated” oil and gas production—that is, production facilities that don’t employ carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) to trap and defuse emissions—hardly matter





