Oil Advances With Broader Markets on Fed Interest-Rate Signal

In the Middle East, the Israel-Hamas war remained contained, with some refugees allowed to flee the fighting in Gaza. Oil has now given up its war premium as fears the conflict would spread across the wider region and disrupt oil supplies have so far failed to eventuate. That’s spurred a shift in attention to signs the global demand outlook is weakening.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock could be a major bargain in the banking scene right now. The post Canadian Bank Stocks Look Severely Undervalued: Here’s 1 With a 7.6% Yield appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

The former GOP lawmaker in his new book detailed how Kelly arrived to one breakfast "looking gaunt and exhausted" as he sought to discuss Afghanistan.Jonathan Ernst/ReutersMelania Trump appeared alongside her husband for the first time in seven months Tuesday night for a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago.

Ukraine's army is in such dire need of manpower that it is preventing it using some Western equipment, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Time magazine. The Israel-Hamas war and the new GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson could pose issues for Ukraine in receiving continued aid from the US.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Oil Advances With Broader Markets on Fed Interest-Rate SignalOil rose along with broader financial markets after the Federal Reserve hinted it might be done with raising interest rates, buoying a shaky demand outlook.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Fortescue Buoyant on China Iron Ore as It Advances Green PivotChinese demand for Australian iron ore will remain strong despite the nation’s disappointing post-pandemic recovery, according to Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., the world’s fourth-biggest producer.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: BP Doesn’t Need to Do Big US Oil Deals, Interim CEO Says(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc doesn’t need to do big deals to expand its US operations after competitors Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. agreed a pair of...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Shrinks by Most Since 2020 On Oil Cuts(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s economy suffered its biggest contraction since 2020 during the third quarter, after the kingdom cut oil production to push up...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: BP Profit Misses as Weak Gas Trading Offsets Strong Oil(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc’s third-quarter profit rebounded from the prior period, but fell short of estimates as weak results in gas marketing offset a strong...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Oil rises but weak China data caps pricesDecember Brent crude futures at $88.36 a barrel, January contract at $87.18. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude at $83.13

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕