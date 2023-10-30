OHL roundup: Storm whip up offence to flatten 67's 6-1

Leo Serlin, Vilmer Alriksson, Charlie Paquette, Chandler Romeo and Max Namestnikov also scored for the Storm (8-4-0-0).

Brady Stonehouse scored for the 67's (6-4-1-0), who were tied 1-1 after the first period and trailed 4-1 heading into the third.The Storm went 3-for-6 on the power play, while the 67's went 1-for-3.NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ihnat Pazii's goal at 11:01 of the third period snapped a 4-4 tie and lifted the North Bay Battalion to a 5-4 win over the visiting Sudbury Wolves.

Anthony Romani scored twice for the Battalion (6-4-2-1), while Owen Van Steensel and Justin Ertel added singles.STING 4 ICEDOGS 3 SARNIA, Ont. — Andrew Vermeulen of the Niagara IceDogs scored at 17:49 of the third period to force overtime, but the Sarnia Sting ruined their comeback with a 4-3 victory after a three-round shootout.Michael Podolioukh, Mathieu Paris and Andrew Vermeulen scored for the IceDogs (3-4-4-1).FLINT, Mich. — Gavin Hayes scored twice as the Flint Firebirds defeated the visiting Saginaw Spirit 5-3.Michael Misa scored twice for the Spirit (4-6-0-1), while Lincoln Moore added a single.OSHAWA, Ont. headtopics.com

