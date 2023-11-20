Ohio Man and Brother Face Charges for Fabricating Hate Crime Story

An Ohio man and his brother are facing criminal charges after one of the brothers allegedly made up a story about being a victim of an anti-Palestinian hate crime. Police say they have video footage confirming that Hesham A. Ayyad, 20, was not actually the victim of a hate crime but instead had a physical altercation with his 19-year-old brother, Khalil A. Ayyad.





LegInsurrection » / 🏆 3. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hate Crime Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing Sikh Man In NYC Fender BenderShruti Rajkumar is a reporter at HuffPost, covering breaking news, politics, race and disability.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 56. / 23,4375 Read more »

Man faces charges but not for hate crime after Southwood confrontationcalgary 6155 police service cps cop car cruiser vehicle crime enforcement

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 67. / 22,5 Read more »

Grand jury indicts Illinois man on hate crime, murder charges in attack on Muslim mom, sonA man accused of murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in an attack on a Palestinian-American woman and her son was indicted Thursday by an Illinois grand jury.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Pickering man could face hate crime charges after damaging Palestinian flagA 63-year-old man from Pickering, Ont., may face hate crime charges after police say he ripped a Palestinian flag off another person's vehicle.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »

Man facing charges in connection with hate incidents in TorontoA 28-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with three suspected hate incidents in Toronto that saw a taxi driver, as well as a woman wearing a hijab sprayed with a foreign substance and worshippers at a Toronto mosque, attacked with a rock and bike chain, police say. Hey there, I found this cool way to make money online. If you are interested in getting financially free, now is the time to jump on the AI train!!!!! Click this link.... https://aibotsmarketing.systeme.io/cd8a7779-744a8138 Take care and blessings to you and your family!!! jay To opt out of future ads, click this link... https://aibotsmarketing.wixsite.com/opt-out-form 2100 14th St. Suite 107-30 Plano, TX 75074-6444

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Man facing charges in connection with hate incidents in TorontoA 28-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with three suspected hate incidents in Toronto that saw a taxi driver, as well as a woman wearing a hijab sprayed with a foreign substance and worshippers at a Toronto mosque, attacked with a rock and bike chain, police say.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »