Offsite Housing Construction: A Solution to Restoring Affordability in the Market

To build enough homes to restore affordability to the market we must find ways of improving productivity in the residential sector and specifically look to offsite housing construction as one of the solutions. Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of remedies that must be adopted to cure what ails the market.

We have systemic issues, a perfect storm of high interest rates, excessive taxes, fees and levies, ridiculous red tape and slow approvals processes that are stymieing the homebuilding market. But offsite construction, which entails prefabricating homes or panelized housing in a factory setting and shipping them to the site when completed, is certainly a key piece to solving the puzzle. To simplify things, we would begin manufacturing new homes the same way we mass produce cars, cellphones or electronic gadgets. We’d build the homes in a factory and then truck them to the site for final assembl

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DCN_CANADA: Supreme Court of Canada Appeal Decision to Impact Construction IndustryA recent Supreme Court of Canada appeal decision will have far reaching implications for the construction industry, as it may no longer protect owners from liability under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Owners are advised to reconsider their contractual arrangements with General Contractors and construction managers to mitigate health and safety risks on their projects.

Source: DCN_Canada | Read more »

LEGINSURRECTİON: Boston Mayor Bans Fossil Fuels in New ConstructionBoston Mayor Michelle Wu signs executive order banning the use of fossil fuels in new construction and major renovations of city buildings.

Source: LegInsurrection | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Bird Construction: Positive Breakout Stock with Strong Financial ResultsBird Construction, an Ontario-based construction company, is listed as a positive breakout stock with strong financial results. The company's share price has increased by 51% year-to-date and it is ranked as the 14th-best performing stock in the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index. With better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, the stock has received a unanimous buy recommendation from analysts and has a 12-month forecast price return of 22%.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

MACLEANS: International Students Turn to New Resources for Affordable HousingAs Canada continues to grapple with a shortage of affordable housing, international students are turning to new resources to find places to live. SpacesShared, an online platform, connects students with older adults who have spare rooms. Parth, a culinary management student, found a room through the platform and pays affordable rent in exchange for household chores.

Source: macleans | Read more »

TBNEWSWATCH: Thunder Bay District Sets Tentative 2024 Budget with Focus on Supportive HousingThe Thunder Bay district can expect to see significant growth in supportive housing options and a moderate increase to municipal spending, after the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board tentatively set its 2024 budget.

Source: tbnewswatch | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Canada's Housing Market Slows Down in OctoberCanada's housing market has gone into winter hibernation early this year, the group that represents realtors said Wednesday, with new data for October showing fewer sales, fewer new listings, and selling prices mostly flat.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »