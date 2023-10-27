Officials Share Details On Hunt For Maine Mass Shooting Suspect

dams are among the resources expected to be deployed as law enforcement officers continue their hunt for for Robert Card, the 40-year-old suspected of carrying out Wednesday night’s massacre in Lewiston, Maine, that has left 18 people dead and several still hospitalized.

“There’s going to be times when I won’t be able to give you all the information that you need or that you want,” Sauschuck told reporters. “There are safety concerns that I have for our first responders and that we all have for our community members.”

“The very first thing that you’re going to see out there,” Sauschuck said, gesturing to a map of the river, “is you’re going to see some air resources that will fly over this particular area, and they’re looking to see what can we clear from the air. headtopics.com

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Hundreds of heavily armed police and FBI agents searched intensely for Robert Card, an Army reservist authorities say fatally shot a number of people at a bowling alley and a bar Wednesday.The river search teams “can be dragging the diver behind them, literally, while that diver is checking for evidence, checking for potential bodies,” Sauschuck said.

“I would also say that while this is going to look like a major focus today with a lot of people, we have a lot of other irons in the fire,” he added. Sauschuck appeared to address the speculation Friday morning, saying that “announcements over a PA system” do not mean authorities have pinned down the suspect in “an armed standoff.”“It’s just a lot of resources that it takes to work these scenes,” he said, noting that officials treat locations of interest like the Bowdoin home as if the suspect could be inside and armed.“We’re going to be all over the place,” he said. headtopics.com

